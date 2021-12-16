 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ZARA

ZARA

ZARA

***PLEASE NOTE*** A pre adoption application must be completed for any pets you are interested in adopting. Pre adoption applications... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Florence City Council to consider mask mandate Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council is once again expected to consider a masking ordinance Monday afternoon. On the agenda for the 1 p.m. Monday meeting of the city council is the first and final reading of an emergency ordinance that would mandate the wearing of face masks in businesses open to the public and restaurants. 

Promise made, promise kept: Field rewards employees with four days in Cancun
Local News

Promise made, promise kept: Field rewards employees with four days in Cancun

FLORENCE, S.C. – Employees of a Florence distribution center may have recently gotten the opportunity to visit Cancun. Rich Rowlett, site leader at Field's Florence office located in the former Morning News press plant on Otis Way, said that the company recently paid for its employees to travel to the Mexican vacation destination as a reward for reaching $100 million in sales in 2019. 

Marjorie Jewel Smith Floyd
Obituaries

Marjorie Jewel Smith Floyd

SCRANTON, S.C. – Marjorie Jewel Smith Floyd, 75, widow of Donaldson Thomas “Tommy” Richardson and Rev. Merritt Floyd, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Commander Nursing Center.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert