MULLINS, S.C. — Coach Jonathan King and the Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles won the SCISA 3A state championship last season with a 12-1 record. The team looks to continue to ride that wave of success despite losing their prolific quarterback Hudson Spivey to graduation. King heads into his 10th season as head coach with seven straight winning seasons going 59-19 since 2016.

“We graduated 12 really good seniors last year,” King said. “As far as wins and losses it was the best senior class we ever had.”

King said there will be a lot of new faces in key positions but they worked hard and now have an opportunity to shine heading into the August 25 season opener at home against Cardinal Newman.

“We got some new kids at receiver and defensive back but most of our line on both sides of the ball is back,” King said.

OFFENSE

Spivey tossed more than 102 career touchdowns and over 8,000 yards in his career. Junior Colby Richardson takes over at quarterback and coaches are confident in his playmaking ability.

“He’s been our backup the last couple of years,” King said. “Colby is a lot more elusive and he does have the big arm as a baseball player so that definitely helps him in that regard.”

King said he is confident in what Richardson can do at the position.

The Golden Eagles passing game should remain a highlight with several experienced players led by all-state selection Miles Trussell. Seniors Hughes Elvington and Landon Nobles along with junior Jamison Rogers and sophomore Ryan Small all provide valuable production.

“Our skill guys at receiver are strong,” King said. “Those guys have played hundreds of snaps for us and very experienced.”

Sophomore running back Tristan Heckman will get the bulk of the carries after a productive freshman season.

Pee Dee Academy takes a hit losing starters Holden Calder, Jacob Rouse, Richard Smith, Payton Hardee and Bradley Tarte. Juniors Keeton Cribbs and Hayden Spivey return with experience.

DEFENSE

The Golden Eagles lose leading tackler Landyn Tyler and experienced front line.

Elvington leads the secondary at cornerback while Nobles stars at safety.