20 GSSM seniors recognized as National Merit semifinalists

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Twenty members of the class of 2023 from the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics were recognized as National Merit Semi-Finalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

The students, who were recognized as National Merit semifinalists from GSSM, included: Ritisha Adusumilli, Sara Caldwell, Ivan Chen, John David, Charles Dugaw, Katherine Feng, Paul Hitopoulos, Grant Keiser, Charalampos Kiaris, Elliott Lewis, Briggs Murray, Mritika Senthil, Eleanor Shepard, YeJoon Shin, Tomoki Shiratori, Taliesin Vaneman, Raja Villareal, Michael Wang, Emily Zhang and Miya Zhao.

The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition operated by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation to honor the nation’s scholastic champions and encourage the pursuit of academic excellence. In order to qualify to be a finalist, students must apply and qualify for the program based on their Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test scores, have an outstanding academic record, be recommended by a high school official and write an essay.

“One of the goals of the National Merit Scholarship program is to promote a wider and deeper respect for learning in general and for exceptionally talented individuals in particular,” GSSM President Danny Dorselsaid. “Students who seek out a GSSM education want a deeper, richer educational experience and are among the most motivated and talented students in South Carolina. I’m proud of our Govies who have earned the recognition of National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist. This award is another validation for these students of their hard work and dedication to academic excellence.”

Of the 1.5 million students in 21,000 high schools that enter the National Merit Scholarship Program each year, semifinalists represent less than 1% of the nation’s high school graduating seniors. They are the only participants who have an opportunity to advance in the competition for some 7,250 Merit Scholarship awards worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.

“We applaud the exceptional performance of these Governor's School students on the PSAT as juniors to lead them to this accomplishment,” said Dr. Jenifer Blair, GSSM director of college counseling. “Regardless of their postsecondary destinations, they will be well prepared to succeed in their academic endeavors.”

For more information on GSSM, visit www.scgssm.org or call 843-383-3900.