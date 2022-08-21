2022 Football Preview: Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles taking on new challenges

MULLINS, S.C. – Coach Jonathan King and the Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles held their third scrimmage at home in preparation for the 2022 season opener at Cardinal Newman Friday night. Despite losing what he calls a big senior class, the team returns with a lot of new faces and more than a few veteran players with experience. The squad is led by three-year starters at quarterback, running back and linebacker.

“We got some new kids at receiver and defensive back but most of our line on both sides of the ball is back,” King said.

Senior quarterback Hudson Spivey completed 67 percent of passes last season with 1,817 yards and 27 touchdowns to just six interceptions. The three-year starter has 5,742 career passing yards to go along with 75 touchdowns.

“I think he’s just going to get better and better,” King said. “He’s worked hard during the offseason. They all have worked hard. This senior class has a lot of these kids starting since the ninth grade. They’ve grown up playing on the field.”

King said it’s a big deal to have an experienced quarterback.

“We’ve had eight straight years with two quarterbacks,” King said. “That means a lot to have that experience back there. We should be good at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.”

OFFENSE

Spivey remains sharp heading into the season, throwing for big plays during summer passing leagues and scrimmages.

“I feel good,” Spivey said. “We have a lot of young guys stepping-up right now and they’ve done a great job all summer.”

Spivey said his confidence his high because of great offensive line, receiving core and running backs.

“I think we can be huge contenders,” Spivey said. “I feel like this team has a ton of talent and we’re going to take it game-by-game.”

“He has worked really hard,” King said. “He has really grown into the position.”

Senior running back Coleby Sinclair rushed for 1,032 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He returns as a weapon for the Golden Eagles in both the run and passing game, catching 20 passes for 273 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021. Freshman running back Tristan Heckman will also get his share carries.

Pee Dee Academy returns several seniors on the offensive line with Holden Calder, Jacob Rouse, Richard Smith, Payton Hardee and Bradley Tarte. Sophomores Keeton Cribbs and Hayden Spivey add depth to the rotation at guard and center.

The Golden Eagles lose their three team leaders in receptions, relying on junior Hughes Elvington, Danny Turner, Landon Nobles, Miles Trussel, Gavin Oakley and freshman Ryan Small.

DEFENSE

Senior linebackers Landyn Tyler led the team with 80 tackles last season. King said having Tyler around is a big deal for the defense.

“He’s worked hard,” King said of Tyler. “He’s put in a lot of time in the weight-room getting stronger and faster. That’s why he’s a good football player. He’s instinctive and he really enjoys hitting people.”

Calder, Rouse, Smith and Tarte lead the front-line in tackles. King said Calder makes impact on both sides of the ball.

“He’s a really big boy and he’s strong and physical,” King said. “On offense he can play anywhere. He’s played center, guard and tackle and will play defensive tackle on defense.”

Elvington returns as the team leader with two interceptions at cornerback, leading a young secondary.

Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles

COACH: Jonathan King

2021 RECORD: 9-2

2022 SCHEDULE:

August 26 at Cardinal Newman

September 2 at Carolina Academy

September 9 Conway Christian

September 16 Williamsburg Academy

September 23 at Hilton Head Prep

September 30 Pinewood Prep

October 7 at Wilson Hall

October 14 Hilton Head Christian

October 21 at Northwood Academy

October 28 Florence Christian

TOP RETURNERS:Hudson Spivey; Landyn Tyler; Coleby Sinclair; Holden Calder; Jacob Rouse; Richard Smith.

KEY LOSSES: Zachary Martin; Colton Caulder; Allen Moore; Drew Singletary; Dylan Carter; Luke Carter.

COACH’S QUOTE:We return a large Senior class that played many key roles in our run to the 2021 SCISA Class 2A semifinals where we lost to the eventual state champion Hilton Head Christian. Our numbers are great with 48 players and our team has had a very productive summer of conditioning and weightlifting in preparation for the 2022 season. Our move to SCISA AAA will present weekly challenges against some great programs that we haven’t played in many years.