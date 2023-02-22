‘Baaad Dawg’ Biscuits

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Mix oil and garlic powder in a small bowl. Mix flour, wheat germ, yeast and salt in a large bowl. Slowly add oil mixture to dry ingredients. Add chicken broth until a doughy consistency. Roll out dough to ¼-inch thick on a floured surface. Using bone shaped cutter, cut out biscuits. Place on greased cookie sheet and bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Cool two hours. Store in an airtight container. Also helps with flea control.