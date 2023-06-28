A friend has given us some blueberries and my husband has asked me to use them in a cobbler. I found a new recipe that sounds easy and delicious. It serves 9 which is too much for the two of us, so I plan to cut it in half.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Slice the butter into pieces and add to a 9x13-inch baking dish. Place the pan in the oven while it preheats, to allow the butter to melt. Once melted, remove the pan from the oven. In a bowl, stir to combine the blueberries, sugar and zest. In a separate bowl mix together the dry ingredients for the batter. Stir in the milk, just until combined. Pour blueberries over melted butter in pan. Drizzle the batter over the top. Sprinkle with desired amount of cinnamon. Bake for about 35 to 45 minutes, or until lightly golden on top. Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream, if desired.