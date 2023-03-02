Traditionally chili at our house was done on a huge scale that would feed many people. But those days are over and I’m looking for a chili recipe on a much smaller scale. Today’s recipe is the one I like best so far.
Chili for Two
½ to 1 lb. ground beef
¼ cup chopped green pepper, optional
¼ to ½ cup chopped onion
1 clove garlic, minced
1 8-oz. stewed tomatoes, cut up
1 8-oz. can tomato sauce
1 8-oz. can light red kidney beans
1 t0 1 ½ teaspoons chili powder
¼ teaspoon dried crushed basil, optional
Salt and pepper to taste
In a large skillet cook first 4 ingredients until meat is browned. Drain off excess fat. Stir in the next 3 ingredients, undrained. Combine well. Stir in spices. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, cover and simmer about 20 minutes; stirring occasionally. Add water if necessary. Serve in bowls with crackers if desired.
Serves: 2