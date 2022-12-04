ASK PAT: Christmas Eggnog

Since the holiday season is the only time you can buy eggnog, this is the logical time for serving eggnog pie. The pecan crust that I am using sounds really good and could be used for other pie fillings. This is another option for dessert for your Christmas dinner and can be made with or without real rum.

Pecan Crust

(food processor)

1 cup pecans, toasted

22 vanilla wafers

1/4 cup sugar

1/ cup butter or margarine, melted

Using the knife blade in a food processor: add pecans and vanilla wafers. Top with cover; process until finely ground. Add sugar and butter through the food chute; pulse 3 or 4 times or until well mixed. Press mixture firmly into a lightly greased 10-inch pie pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 5 minutes. Let cool on wire rack.

Christmas Eggnog Pie

2 cups eggnog

1 cup milk

1 pkg. (4.6-oz.) cook and serve vanilla pudding

1 tablespoon rum or 1/2 teaspoon rum extract

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

whipped topping

ground nutmeg

Pecan crust, see above recipe

In large saucepan, cook eggnog, milk and pudding mixture over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Remove from heat and cool slightly. Stir in rum or rum extract and nutmeg. Pour into crust and chill until set. Garnish with whipped topping and more nutmeg, if desired.

Serves: 8

