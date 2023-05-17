Preheat oven to 375 degrees and grease a 9x13 baking dish. Cook and drain the spaghetti according to the package instructions. Mix with ¾ of the pasta sauce (1.5 jars) and two cups of shredded mozzarella. You can also season to your liking with salt, pepper, garlic powder or Italian seasoning. Dump the pasta into the casserole dish and top with frozen chicken patties. Bake for 20 minutes to crisp up the chicken patties. Remove from the oven and top the chicken with remaining sauce and spread it around to cover everything well. Evenly sprinkle the top with one cup (or more) of shredded mozzarella and half cup of grated parmesan. Bake for an additional 15 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and starts to turn brown.