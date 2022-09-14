 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ASK PAT: Stuffed Full Casserole

Ask Pat

Pat Koch

 Pat Koch

I am pretty sure today’s recipe will be what I take to the next covered-dish supper we go to. I have almost all the ingredients on hand and it sounds really good. It will probably appeal to a lot of the people attending.

Stuffed Full Casserole

2 cups elbow macaroni, uncooked

1 lb. ground beef

1 (14.5-oz.) can diced tomatoes, drained

1 (8-oz.) can tomato sauce

1 tablespoon sugar

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon garlic salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 cup sour cream

3-oz. cream cheese, softened

3 green onions chopped

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 11x7-inch baking dish. In a 6-quart stockpot, cook the macaroni to al dente according to the package directions. Drain the water and return the macaroni to the pot. While the pasta is cooking, in a large skillet over medium heat, cook the beef until no longer pink, about six to eight minutes. Stir the tomato sauce, the sugar, the salt, the garlic salt and the pepper into the cooked beef. Transfer the meat mixture into the prepared baking dish. Stir the sour cream, cream cheese and green onions into the pasta. Spoon the pasta mixture over the beef mixture, spreading evenly. Sprinkle the shredded cheese on top of the casserole. Cover with foil and bake until the cheese is melted and bubbly, about 15 to 20 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Serves: 4—6

Source: commandcooking.com (Internet)

