ASK PAT: Sun Tea

Ask Pat

Pat Koch

Well, the weather is still hot, and I haven’t been able to find any loose fresh mint anywhere; so I can’t make last week’s Orange Mint Tea. Since I haven’t made any “Sun tea” lately, I did that instead. Below is the recipe I used.

Sun Tea

4 to 8 regular tea bags (4 bags for 2 qts., 8 bags for 1 gallon)

2 quarts or 1 gallon water

Place four to eight tea bags in a clean 2-quart or 1 gallon glass jar. (I like to use jars with tight fitting glass lids.) Fill with water and put the lid on.

Put the jar outside here the sunlight can strike the container for about three to five hours. Move the jar if necessary to keep it in the sun. When the tea has reached its desired strength, remove from the sun an put it in the refrigerator. You can remove the tea bags now or later.

Source: www.simplyrecipes.com (Internet)

