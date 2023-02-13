Hartsville, S.C. — Butler Academy application deadline for 2023-24 enrollment for scholars in Kindergarten through seventh grade is Wednesday, March 1.

A drawing for admissions will be held Thursday, March 2. Families will be notified of the results immediately afterward. Tours and an information session for interested families will be held 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 25.

“Both as a parent and as an educator, I am fully aware that a one-size-fits-all approach to our children’s education is folly,” said Venesa Reyes, Butler Academy co-founder and Vice President of Operations, who manages the school’s enrollment process. “It’s why 86 percent of parents nationally report wanting more school choice options and why we are deeply committed to doing all we can to ensure that our enrollment process is as equitable and transparent as possible.”

Through last year’s applicant drawing, Butler Academy’s lower school and middle school enrolled 288 students from seven counties and 13 area communities in kindergarten through sixth grade, with a waitlist in every grade.

The school opened in 2020 serving kindergarten through fourth grade and is adding one grade per year until, in 2028, it will serve kindergarten through 12th grade.

Butler Academy is a tuition-free public charter school in Hartsville with a mission to create an enthusiastic culture of learning in which every student is expected and positioned to succeed academically. While it does not discriminate based on ethnicity, national origin, gender, disability, intellectual ability, measures of achievement or aptitude, race, creed, religion or ancestry, or any grounds that would be unlawful if done by a school, enrollment is limited to South Carolina residents and by the number of seats available in each classroom.