CareSouth Carolina named Community Partner of Year

CareSouth Carolina was named SC Thrive’s 2022 Community Partner of the Year.

The award, which is given annually to a community partner who has demonstrated excellence in partnering with SC Thrive, was presented by Richard Moses, chief community relations officer for SC Thrive. On hand to receive the award were CareSouth Carolina Chief of Community Health Joe Bittle and Marek Calhoun, CSC’s director of social and community services.

“We could not be more honored by this recognition by SC Thrive,” said CareSouth Carolina CEO Ann Lewis. “The CareSouth Carolina relationship with SC Thrive has been a long-term one and has been essential in meeting the needs of our patients. We are humbled by this award.”

“We’re so pleased to have CareSouth Carolina as our partner of the year,” said Moses. “This award goes to the statewide partner that exemplifies the core values of SC Thrive. In addition, CSC is that partner that goes above and beyond in delivering quality healthcare to the citizens of the Pee Dee area.”

“It's an honor to have been selected as SC Thrive's Community Partner of the Year,” Calhoun added. “As an organization, we have had a partnership with SC Thrive that spans close to 10 years. Their Thrive Hub system helps my staff to address many of the social barriers identified in CSC patients and individuals and families in the community we serve. I am so proud of the work we do to improve the overall quality of life for our patients and community."

SC Thrive helps South Carolinians navigate the complex system of available benefits, leading those in need of stability while positively impacting the quality of life in communities across the state.

“We partner with SC Thrive to utilize their Thrive Hub systems which allows Family Support Services staff to provide application assistance to our patients and the community to assist them submitting applications for programs such as Medicaid, SNAP and TANF,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun went on to say that CareSouth Carolina recently partnered with SC Thrive for the Social Care Referral Challenge – a national competition sponsored by the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Community Living (ACL). The competition, which was launched in March of 2020 to support holistic health and social care in the community, awarded more than $1 million in award prizes.

Participants from across the nation competed in multiple phases of the challenge and ultimately CareSouth Carolina and SC Thrive were selected as one of the top three winners, receiving a grant for $664,179.

CareSouth Carolina is a private, nonprofit community health center delivering patient-centered health and life services in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. CareSouth Carolina operates centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl and Society Hill. Services provided by CareSouth Carolina include family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, women services, OB/GYN, HIV/AIDS primary care, dental, chiropractic services, pharmacy, geriatrics, social services, clinical counseling, laboratory, 4D ultrasound, x-ray, migrant services and veteran’s choice provider.