Darlington, S.C. — Darlington County Fire District has welcomed a new Arson K9 thanks to a generous program through State Farm. This special K9 is Paige, an accelerant detection canine (K9) who partnered with Deputy Chief John Shoemake during a four week canine training school.

The program is funded by State Farm and is available to fire departments and law enforcement agencies across the United States. Since its beginning in 1993, the State Farm Arson Dog Program has placed more than 450 dogs in 46 states, three Canadian provinces, and the District of Columbia. All arson dog teams are trained by Maine Specialty Dogs and certified by the Maine State Police.

John and Paige will be introduced at a news conference at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at DCFD Headquarters located at 137 N. Center Rd in Hartsville. They will complete a demonstration of their skills and be available for interviews and photos. According to the National Fire Protection Association, an estimated 280,000 intentional fires are reported to U.S. fire departments each year, with associated annual losses of 420 civilian deaths, 1,360 civilian injuries, and $1.3 billion in direct property damage. The actual number of arson fires and the amount of property damage is likely much higher, as arson is an underreported crime. Arson dogs played a crucial role in determining the cause of many of these fires. Accelerant detection canines, commonly called arson dogs, are trained law enforcement dogs that are used to sniff out evidence at fire scenes. These canine heroes work alongside their human handler, identifying the cause of home or business fires, assisting in cold crime cases, and uncovering potential evidence in homicides.

“We feel local officials should have every tool possible to combat this costly—and sometimes deadly — crime,” said Kim Conyers, Corporate Responsibility Representative for State Farm. “These K-9s enable investigators to do their job more efficiently and effectively. The scope of arson goes beyond impacting insurance companies—it affects the personal and financial well-being of us all. Training dogs to detect accelerants at fire scenes saves time and money in arson investigations.”

This new team of K9 Paige and Deputy Chief John Shoemake will investigate fires in Darlington County and be available to assist other departments in the area. K9 Paige is a 2 year old, black, lab.

For more information about the Arson Dog Program visit www.arsondog.org