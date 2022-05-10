Davidson joins Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center staff

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center recently announced that Larry Davidson, MD, has joined its staff and will be offering neuro-spine services to patients in Hartsville and the surrounding region.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Davidson to practice at Carolina Pines,” said Bill Little, CEO of Carolina Pines. “Neuro-spine surgery is a growing need in our community, and Dr. Davidson’s 34 years of experience have given him a great breadth of clinical knowledge in a wide range of procedures that people in our region need. This expertise will be important as Carolina Pines works to make our community healthier.”

Dr. Davidson specializes in diagnosing and treating conditions that affect the back and neck, disc degeneration, revision spine surgery, disc herniation, spinal tumors, fractures of the spine and spinal stenosis.

Dr. Davidson was born and raised in Hickory, North Carolina. After graduating from medical school at East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina, he completed a neurosurgery residency at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston, South Carolina. Dr. Davidson has over 28 years of experience at various neurosurgery and spine centers and is Board-certified in Neurological Surgery. He is a member of American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS), Florence County Medical Society, and South Carolina Medical Association. Dr. Davidson has been married to his wife, Sandra, for 37 years and has two daughters, Anna (23) and Emily (21).

Dr. Davidson is now seeing patients at Carolina Pines Medical Group Othopaedics and Spine, 700 Medical Park Drive, Hartsville. To schedule an appointment, please call 843.383.CPMG (2764).