MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins and Marion city officials received grant funding for emergency preparedness during hurricane season. Duke Energy's government and community relations manager Mindy Taylor presented a total of $30,000 in support Tuesday.

“The Duke Energy Foundation gave $500,000 through a number of grants,” Taylor said. “It’s just a good partnership with our agencies to make these kinds of grants.”

Taylor said the support is to help communities in resiliency and their ability to help residents prepare for and recover from significant weather events.

Mullins received $20,000 to purchase equipment to create a command center at City Hall to keep the police and local government operating during major weather events.

Mullins Mayor Robert Woodbury said he’s excited about the contribution.

“We’re certainly very appreciative of Duke Energy and I think the citizens are really going to benefit from what we’re able to do with the command post, making sure that connectivity and communication stays during a hurricane.”

Mullins City Administrator Holly Jackson said the project will add more space and coordination.

“We wouldn’t be able to get it without this contribution,” Jackson said.

Marion received a $10,000 grant to provide swift water rescue suits to first responders.

Mayor Ashley Brady said hopefully the city doesn’t have to use them but wants to make sure the fire department has the equipment they need.

“The fire department is doing a great job and we wish them much success,” Brady said. “The dry suits are for search and rescue if we have a high-water event.”

Marion Fire Department Chief Kevin Hammond said the equipment will also add protection.

“It will help protect our personnel. Flood waters a lot of times have stuff floating in them too like sharp objects and other dangers.”

Hammond said the new resources helps the department save on expenses and provide for citizens.

“Preparing communities to respond to severe weather impacts begins at the local level,” Duke Energy’s South Carolina state president Mike Callahan said. “We are committed to keeping South Carolina’s resiliency and economy strong. These grants will help provide fellow first responders with the tools and training to handle whatever Mother Nature throws our way.”

Grants were awarded to 32 nonprofits and governmental entities across the state.