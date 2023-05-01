FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College (FDTC) will graduate 606 students during its annual Graduation Ceremony on May 11 at the Florence Center. The Ceremony is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The event will mark the culmination of years of hard work, dedication and commitment by graduates across a spectrum of programs. Of the graduates, 364 are graduating with associate degrees, 75 are graduating with diplomas and 167 are graduating with certificates.

There are also 30 Early College students between Darlington High School, Mullins High School, South Florence High School, West Florence High School, Wilson High School, and Grace School Association who earned an associate degree through the College’s Dual Enrollment program.

“Graduation is the culmination of the hard work that each and every one of these students have put in to achieve their goals in life,” FDTC President Dr. Jermaine Ford said. “We are very proud of our graduates here at Florence-Darlington Technical College for taking the first steps in their career journey’s and we wish them nothing but success in whatever ventures they seek next. Congratulations FDTC graduates!”

This year’s commencement speaker will be CEO of Sea Power Marine Products and President of Docks Unlimited Sean A. Barnes. Barnes founded Dock’s Unlimited in 1991 and has been a leader in the marine contracting industry ever since.

Barnes has spent years developing products for use in the marine contracting industry. He also has many patents on a wide range of marine related products that ensure stability and safety on the water. In 2017, Barnes partnered with Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology (SiMT) at FDTC for the manufacturing of these products and he continues to be a huge advocate for trade schools.

The college plans to offer a live stream of the Graduation Ceremony for family and friends that cannot attend in person. Those interested in viewing the live stream can find it on the College’s Facebook page.

The Florence Center is located at 3300 W Radio Dr in Florence.