MULLINS, S.C. – University of South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Xavier Legette is bringing his camp back to Mullins High School for a second straight year.

Legette and several of his teammates will host the 2nd Annual Hometown Football Camp at Mullins High School for players age 8-17. The free camp is set to kick-off on Saturday June 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Gamecock teammates will help organize drills and 7-on-7 competition while providing free shirts, water and snacks.

Legette said more than 225 children have already registered.

“I feel like it’s very big and I feel like it’s going to be very big in the future,” Legette said of the camp.

Bringing a new experience to the community is something Legette said he wanted to do for the youth. The 6-foot-3 pass catcher and kick returner with a 220 pound frame has grown from staring as a high school quarterback racking up 2,834 total yards and 28 touchdowns his senior year for the Auctioneers to appearing in 41 games with 20 career starts with the Gamecocks. Legette has 42 career receptions for 423 yards with five receiving touchdowns and one kickoff return for a score, setting a school record with a 29.4-yard average on 15 kickoff returns in 2022 and is averaging 29.2-yards on 19 returns in his career, one return shy of qualifying for the school record held by Deebo Samuel.

Legette heads into the 2023 season coming off the best game of his career in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Notre Dame when he caught a career-high seven passes for a career-high 78 yards with two touchdowns, including a 42-yard TD catch. Coaches have raved about his work ethic during spring football practice, earning the Gamecocks’ Toughness Award for the offense.

Registration for the football camp is underway at https://www.eventbrite.com/.../xavier-legettes-hometown.