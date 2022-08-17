 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hartsville truck driver headed to Super Bowl of Safety

Dubby Freeman

Dubby Freeman

Hartsville-based professional truck driver Dubby Freeman is heading to the National Truck Driving Championships ,fondly called the Super Bowl of safety, in Indianapolis on Aug. 16-19.

Freeman, also a pilot, has been driving for FedEx for 17 years. He has 1.5 million accident-free miles and has advanced through the state truck driving championship to qualify for the national championship four times.

As a driver for Dubby C Freeman Inc., which provides service to FedEx Ground, he will compete in the Straight Truck title at this year’s national competition.

To advance to the national championship is a testament to his commitment to safety and professionalism. He always strives to keep a safe following distance from vehicles around him and credits his kids as his inspiration for being safe every day.

