Health Care Partners of South Carolina hosts 5th annual Turkey Giveaway in Marion

MARION, S.C. – Health Care Partners of South Carolina distributed more than 350 turkeys and food boxes during their 5th annual Turkey Giveaway in Marion Thursday.

The partnership with Molina Healthcare and Food Lion included Food Lion food donations, Covid vaccines and boosters along with health screenings.

Molina Healthcare Growth and Community Engagement Specialist Haley Schaefer said the event gets better every year.

“The recipients are so grateful and we love to see them come out,” she said. “We appreciate that ability to ease the burden for families during this time of year.”

Shaefer said the organizers want to show they care.

Health Care Partners of South Carolina Chief Executive Officer Jim Eubanks said the event was a success.

“We’ve had a great turnout,” he said. “Everyone seems to be very appreciative and we’re very pleased to do this for the community of Marion County and plan to do it for many years to come.”

Eubanks said he is happy to host events at the Marion site throughout the year.

“That’s really what it’s all about and that’s why we’re here for the people of Marion County,” he said. “It’s very important to us to be able to give back with not only events like this but also with the services we provide here at our office.”

Board member Patricia Atkinson said she was happy to support.

“It’s a beautiful day to serve with heart and compassion,” Atkinson said. “Health Care Partners of South Carolina are a strong part of the community and the foundation to a strong community is a healthy community. I feel like we’re putting our print on healthcare in Marion County.”