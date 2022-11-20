 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Health Care Partners of South Carolina hosts 5th annual Turkey Giveaway in Marion

  • 0

MARION, S.C. – Health Care Partners of South Carolina distributed more than 350 turkeys and food boxes during their 5th annual Turkey Giveaway in Marion Thursday.

The partnership with Molina Healthcare and Food Lion included Food Lion food donations, Covid vaccines and boosters along with health screenings.

Molina Healthcare Growth and Community Engagement Specialist Haley Schaefer said the event gets better every year.

“The recipients are so grateful and we love to see them come out,” she said. “We appreciate that ability to ease the burden for families during this time of year.”

Shaefer said the organizers want to show they care.

Health Care Partners of South Carolina Chief Executive Officer Jim Eubanks said the event was a success.

People are also reading…

“We’ve had a great turnout,” he said. “Everyone seems to be very appreciative and we’re very pleased to do this for the community of Marion County and plan to do it for many years to come.”

Eubanks said he is happy to host events at the Marion site throughout the year.

“That’s really what it’s all about and that’s why we’re here for the people of Marion County,” he said. “It’s very important to us to be able to give back with not only events like this but also with the services we provide here at our office.”

Board member Patricia Atkinson said she was happy to support.

“It’s a beautiful day to serve with heart and compassion,” Atkinson said. “Health Care Partners of South Carolina are a strong part of the community and the foundation to a strong community is a healthy community. I feel like we’re putting our print on healthcare in Marion County.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert