 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Little Pee Dee Women’s Auxiliary delivers holiday dinners to senior citizens

  • 0

MULLINS, S.C. – More than 50 holiday meals were delivered door-to-door to senior citizens at Pee Dee Manor in Mullins thanks to the generosity of a prayer group that organizes on Saturday mornings.

“The dinners are prepared from Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church,” organizer Mollie Bethea-Floyd said. “This is something from our hearts from the Little Pee Dee Women’s Auxiliary and Pee Dee Manor Saturday morning Sunday school class.”

Bethea said the dinners and cakes were provided for all the residents. The idea of home deliveries made the effort more convenient for those having difficulties leaving home, she said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mullins fighter pilot Troy flies home to talk aviation with children

Mullins fighter pilot Troy flies home to talk aviation with children

MULLINS, S.C. -- South Carolina Air National Guard fighter pilot Taj Troy performed a flyover over his hometown in Mullins and his aunt Jacquelyn Troy-Johnson’s Learning Korner before landing at the Marion County Airport to talk aviation with a group of children from the intergenerational daycare facility and preschool program.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert