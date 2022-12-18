Little Pee Dee Women’s Auxiliary delivers holiday dinners to senior citizens

MULLINS, S.C. – More than 50 holiday meals were delivered door-to-door to senior citizens at Pee Dee Manor in Mullins thanks to the generosity of a prayer group that organizes on Saturday mornings.

“The dinners are prepared from Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church,” organizer Mollie Bethea-Floyd said. “This is something from our hearts from the Little Pee Dee Women’s Auxiliary and Pee Dee Manor Saturday morning Sunday school class.”

Bethea said the dinners and cakes were provided for all the residents. The idea of home deliveries made the effort more convenient for those having difficulties leaving home, she said.