Longtime Mullins City Councilwoman Pat Phillips dies

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins City Councilwoman Patricia Phillips died at the age of 73 Wednesday. Phillips served 32 years on council and was Mayor Pro-Tem.

A funeral was held Sunday at the Historic Mount Olive Baptist Church in Mullins.

Phillips was a former educator and member of the South Carolina Army National Guard. Among her highlights in office, Phillips was proud of the new facilities in the city, including a new City Hall building.

“I’m proud of this facility to accommodate our citizens and we hope people will remain involved so that we can get more things done,” she said.

Phillips said she in her decision to run for council she gave her absolute dedication to the city.

“I have always worked with other members of the council and mayor to do what is right and just for the citizens of our community,” Phillips said.

Mayor Robert Woodbury made a statement offering his condolences.

“Our deepest condolences to the family of our friend and Councilwoman, Mayor Pro-Tem Patricia Phillips,” he said. “You served well. You gave everyone your best. You lived by the Golden Rule and people were made better because of you. Words cannot express how I feel right now. However, I'm certainly appreciative of the love, wisdom, and time spent with you. You will be missed.”

