MARION, S.C. – Marion police officers arrested a man Tuesday night following a fatal shooting on the 900 block of Cooper Street.

Marion Police Chief Tony P. Flowers said officers found a male lying in the yard and checked him. “EMS then arrived on scene and transported the victim to MUSC Health Marion Medical Center, who, in turn, was transported to MUSC in Charleston where he succumbed to his injuries,” he said.

Billy Tyrone Avant, 46, was brought in for questioning from the scene and later arrested. Flowers said Avant told officers the shooting was an accident.

Avant is charged with murder, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, discharging a firearm within the city limits, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The shooting is still under investigation, Flowers said.

Avant was being held at the Marion County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing later in the afternoon. Anyone with information regarding the shooting can contact the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616 or on the Marion Police Department app.