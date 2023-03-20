MARION, S.C. —MarCo Rural Water Company showcased a display of ongoing support for the Backpack Buddy Program, helping to feed Marion County School District students for through the weekends for nearly 10 years.

General Manager Robert Winkeler along with board of directors president Tommy Larrimore presented a $4,000 donation to the program Wednesday. MarCo also donated to the program in 2016.

“I’m proud to work for a company that tries to lookout for the citizens of Marion County,” Winkeler said. “Organizations like this help try and give back and I’m just thankful I work for a company like that.”

Larrimore said he was glad to help.

Organizers and Marion High School teachers Scott Collins and Sydney Hooks said more than 130 students receive bookbags filled food. The program provides food security through the weekend with packages that include fresh fruit, water, milk and juice.

“We are so glad that you guys can help us out,” Collins said. “That goes a long way. It’s going to get us through the end of the year and get us established for next year as well. We’re very blessed.”

Collins said the program feeds students in every public school in the county. Each backpack contains five entrees, a piece of fresh fruit, a fruit cup, a box of raisins, a juice and bottle of milk, two breakfasts, and three snacks.

“The kids get the bags Friday from their schools and then we start the process again,” Collins said. “To be able to keep this sustain we just got to have continual community involvement.”

Collins said he was thankful the program has supporters step up to provide.