Marion County Council presents longtime planning commission chairman resolution of appreciation

MARION, S.C. – Marion County Councilmembers honored longtime Marion County Planning Commission Chairman Edwin Stephens with a resolution of appreciation during Tuesday morning’s meeting.

Marion County Attorney Charles L. McLain III made the presentation to Stephens joined by his wife Harriet Stephens.

The Mullins native was honored for 19 years as chairman of the Marion County Planning Commission. He also serves as Elder and Sunday School teacher at Mullins Presbyterian Church.

“He was instrumental in the development of the Marion County comprehensive zoning ordinance and land development ordinance as well as addressing important zoning issues,” McClain said.

Stephens’ community service includes the Marion-Mullins Rotary Club and Pee Dee Academy board of directors. The Citadel graduate served in the United States Army and South Carolina National Guard. His son Edwin Stephens III is also a graduate of The Citadel and currently an instructor pilot for United States Navy stationed Jacksonville, FL.

Stephens said he was thankful for the recognition and commended Marion County Planning Coordinator Levonne Powell for working alongside him.

“She is an absolute gem and she serves not only Marion County but the state of South Carolina with pride, dignity and more knowledge than anybody has ever had,” he said. “I thank you for all you do.”

Powell said Stephens was dedicated to his role.

“That includes rolling up his sleeves and researching ordinances and drafting some of them,” Powell said. “It’s been a long 22 years.”

Marion County Councilman John Q. Atkinson said he knew the responsibilities were challenging.

“I know when the ordinances were redone they had a lot of mud thrown in their face,” he said.

A main focus for Stephens was the updating of the county’s comprehensive plan. He said the plan would cover a number of issues and serve as a good source of information. Council members have praised the work of the commission in the past with County Councilwoman Elista Smith calling the members knowledgeable. County Administrator Tim Harper said the commission is the most valuable commission he’s been around.

Stephens said he is now focusing on his wife’s recovery from a stroke suffered two years ago.

“Love is what it’s all about,” Stephens said. “And I encourage you to go home and hug those that mean so much to you today because she means more to me than anything you will ever imagine.”