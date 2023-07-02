MARION, S.C. – Marion County is well-represented on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks football team and local fans got the opportunity to hang-out with a group of players before the upcoming season. The Marion County Gamecock Club held Gamecock Meet & Greet at Dry Dock Restaurant.

Mullins native wide receiver Xavier Legette and Marion’s defensive lineman T.J. Sanders were joined by newcomer at quarterback LaNorris Sellers of South Florence.

Club organizer Bradley George said he was thankful to everyone for coming out to the dinner and looks forward hosting the next event.

Sellers, a freshman quarterback is coming off a state championship season that included being named to the Shrine Bowl, All-State team, Morning News Football Player of the Year and runner-up for Mr. Football.

Sanders is a 6-foot-5 red-shirt sophomore defensive lineman out of Marion High School that appeared in 12 games last season an expected to play a big role on defense this season already showcasing his ability as a pass rusher.

Legette recently hosted his second football camp in Mullins after graduating college in spring. He heads into the 2023 season as one of the nation’s top kick returners, setting a school record with a 29.4-yard average on 15 kickoff returns in 2022 and is averaging 29.2-yards on 19 returns in his career.