Marion County Healthcare Foundation awards $327,875 in grants

Marion County Healthcare Foundation Board chairwoman Sylvia Holmes and Executive Director Pete Mazzaroni presents check to Historic Marion Revitalization Association.

 CONTRIBUTED

MULLINS, S.C. – The board of directors of the Marion County Healthcare Foundation announced $327,875 in new grant funding for the second quarter of the Community Impact annual grant cycle.

Executive Director Pete Mazzaroni said Community Impact grants are awarded by the foundation four times each calendar year.

Focus areas for the Community Impact Grants are projects that improve Healthcare, Education, and Economic Development.

Several non-profit organizations and other agencies that serve Marion County received grants for projects that will help improve the quality of life for the citizens of Marion County, he said.

“We are thrilled that there were several great projects to fund and service organizations that are committed to providing such important services to our community” Mazzaroni said.

Organizations receiving grants are:

Historic Marion Revitalization Association-Façade Improvement Grant Program

Kings Court-Homeless Shelter Renovations

Town of Nichols-Nichols Memorial Flag Park

Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority- Expand Bus Transportation in Marion County

American Red Cross- Biomedical Blood Program

Wildlife Action- Outdoor Camp Scholarship

DJ Rowell Foundation-Rock’em Camp and Mentoring program

For more information about the foundation visit www.marioncountyhfoundation.org.

