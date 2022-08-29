Marion County Healthcare Foundation donates $80,000 to Nichols Memorial Flag Park

NICHOLS, S.C.—The Marion County Healthcare Foundation donated $80,000 to Nichols officials to help with the construction of Memorial Flag Park. The site is the latest beautification efforts in the town with the project dedicated to veterans and flood survivors.

The park is one of several grant awards from the board of directors of the Marion County Healthcare Foundation. The foundation announced $327,875 in new grant funding for the second quarter of the Community Impact annual grant cycle.

Executive Director Pete Mazzaroni said Community Impact grants are awarded by the foundation four times each calendar year.

The new park will feature multiple brick walls with special engravings.

Town Administrator Sandee Rogers said the flag park will be dedicated not only to town’s flood survivors but included survivors from across the nation.

“There will be no other place like it” Rogers said.

Sponsors include the Marion County Healthcare Foundation, Duke Energy, Anderson Brothers Bank, MUSC-Florence, and RJ Corman Railroad Group.

For more information about the foundation visit www.marioncountyhfoundation.org.