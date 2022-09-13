Marion County Long-Term Recovery Group hosting “No Place Like Home” housing event

MARION, S.C. — Marion County Long-Term Recovery Group hosting “No Place Like Home” family housing event Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Marion High School. Organizers said the event is for all parties interested in becoming a homeowner, presently are a homeowner, or who have rental needs.
Marion County Long Term Recovery Group Chairman Bishop Michael A. Blue said the event is the beginning of a larger, more in-depth training offered to families with separate fun offerings for the youth.
“Housing is a fundamental need for every person, and in our communities, housing is one of the greatest concerns for our families,” he said. “Therefore, this event that can be of great benefit you.” Visitors do not have to be from Marion County to attend, he said.
Several activities are planned along with door prizes, supply giveaways, and food.
Representatives will help those in attendance with rental and mortgage assistance along with financial counseling, heirs property issues, legal counseling, job opportunities and affordable internet service.
For more information call 843-275-6080 or email us at marioncountyltrg@gmail.com.