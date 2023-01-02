Marion County Pee Dee Coalition launches community awareness campaign on stalking

MARION, S.C. -- January 2023 marks the 19th National Stalking Awareness Month (NSAM) annual call to action to recognize and respond to the traumatic and dangerous crime. Marion County Pee Dee Coalition recently launched community awareness campaign on stalking.

“We all have a role to play in identifying stalking, intervening when necessary, and supporting victims and survivors,” County Coordinator of Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Assault Michelle Brewton Smith said. “We are excited to saturate Marion County with knowledge and insight on this community issue to promote awareness and public education about stalking during the annual observance as well as throughout the year.”

Smith said stalking impacts men and women and wanted doesn’t want the public underestimate its danger and urgency.

“Survivors often suffer anxiety, social dysfunction, and severe depression as a result of their victimization, and many lose time from work or relocate,” she said.

Stalking is defined as a pattern of behavior directed at a specific person that causes fear or emotional distress. Stalkers often follow, monitor, and wait for their victims, as well as leave them unwanted gifts, spread rumors about them, and repeatedly call, text, and message them.

Volunteer Community Education Coordinator at Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Assault Danyell L. Rogers said she is available to provide more information and assistance.

Marion County Pee Dee Coalition is located at 1305 North Main Street Marion and can be reached at 843-423-6568. The 24- Hour Crisis Hotline numbers are: 843-669-4600 or 1-800-273-1820

For more information about National Stalking Awareness Month, please visit https://www.peedeecoalition.org