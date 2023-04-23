MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins Recreation Department and Marion Recreation Department hosted opening day activities for youth baseball and softball Monday. More than 500 children from took to the fields at Gapway Park and the Green Street complex.

Mullins Recreation director Allen Floyd said the season will extend for more than two months.

Marion Mayor Ashley Brady threw out the first pitch and said the staff has been working hard during the spring to get the fields ready.

“The kids we have out here playing is a testament to what we’re always working on,” Brady said. “We’re always trying to improve our facilities.”

Brady said renovations on a new sports complex is ongoing with plans to build new soccer and football fields to house all sports programs including an indoor batting and pitching facility by Labor Day.

For more information call the Mullins Recreation Department at 843-430-0207 or Marion Recreation Department at 843-423-5410.