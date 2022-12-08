 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marion County School District employee dies in head-on collision with bus

  • 0
Marion County School District employee dies in head-on collision with bus

A Marion County School District employee was killed in crash involving a school bus near Mullins High School on December 8, 2022.

 (STAR & ENTERPRISE/NAEEM MCFADDEN)

MULLINS, S.C. – Marion County School District officials announced the death of an employee Thursday.

“There was a car heading east out of Mullins on Marion Street and a school bus heading west into Mullins and they had a head-on collision shortly after 10 a.m.,” Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said.

Richardson said the driver in the car was from Mullins and died in the crash.

The body is being transported to MUSC for an autopsy, he said.

Marion County School District released a statement shortly after the collision.

“The Marion County School District family is deeply saddened to share the passing of an employee today,” officials said. “A district bus was involved. There were no students on the bus at the time of the incident. The details are still under investigation. The thoughts and prayers of the entire district are with the employee’s family and friends at this time.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Barr named new manager of Amazing Grace Park

Barr named new manager of Amazing Grace Park

MARION, S.C. -- Holly Barr was named the new manager of Amazing Grace Park and the Clementa Pinckney Memorial last week. Barr takes the helm after Stephanie Gamoneda’s departure and will oversee day-to-day park activities, rental opportunities, park partnerships, events and general management responsibilities.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert