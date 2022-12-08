Marion County School District employee dies in head-on collision with bus

MULLINS, S.C. – Marion County School District officials announced the death of an employee Thursday.

“There was a car heading east out of Mullins on Marion Street and a school bus heading west into Mullins and they had a head-on collision shortly after 10 a.m.,” Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said.

Richardson said the driver in the car was from Mullins and died in the crash.

The body is being transported to MUSC for an autopsy, he said.

Marion County School District released a statement shortly after the collision.

“The Marion County School District family is deeply saddened to share the passing of an employee today,” officials said. “A district bus was involved. There were no students on the bus at the time of the incident. The details are still under investigation. The thoughts and prayers of the entire district are with the employee’s family and friends at this time.”