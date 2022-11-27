Marion County School District honors Blue

MARION, S.C. -- The Marion County School Board recognized Bishop Michael Blue as the Superhero of the Month during their November meeting.

In honor of American Education Week, school officials expanded their search into the community and recognized the retired teacher.

A common thread in his nominations was going above and beyond for others.

Blue is the chairman of the Marion County Long Term Recovery Group and Pastor for Door of Hope Christian Church in Marion.

Blue, a longtime educator also serves as a bishop, author, consultant and community leader.

He and his wife, Malinda, became the founding pastors of The Door of Hope Christian Church in 1992.