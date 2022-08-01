Marion County School District hosts Opening of Schools Convocation

MARION, S.C. — Marion County School District kicked-off the 2022-23 school year for staff with an Opening of Schools Convocation at Amazing Grace Park. Schools decorated tents, created cheers and chants before Monday’s start teaching the students of Marion County.
Florence Darlington Technical College President Dr. Jermaine Ford delivered the keynote speech. Dr. Kandace Bethea introduced the theme for the school year “Cultivating Excellence is our Superpower” which was portrayed on the shirts staff wore to the event.
Visitors included local elected official and school board members along with Reverend Brian Preveaux from Macedonia Methodist Church in Mullins who lead invocation.
The district’s annual Roll Call was led by Marion Intermediate’s Principal Robert Dunkin and the winner was announced by Sen. Kent Williams. Mullins High School brought home the win for the second year straight year. They remain the Spirit Award winners.