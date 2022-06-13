Marion County School of Practical Nursing graduates 15 students

MARION, S.C. — The senior class of the Marion County School of Practical Nursing (MCSPN) held its graduation exercises at the CD Joyner Auditorium in Marion, recognizing 15 students for successfully completing the18-month nursing program.

Family, friends, and distinguished guests were welcomed by Academy for Careers and Technology Director Darrell Jameson.

Elijah Lesane, ACT staff member, provided a special solo for the students. He was accompanied by My’kah Everette, Entertainment Technology student from the ACT. Shawana Farris, LPN Phase I student, was awarded the Pilot Club Scholarship to help continue her studies into Phase II next school year.

Sharonna Hickson was named top graduate, Kiana Hall was named top clinical student, and Jessica Adams was named most improved student.

Associate Director of the ACT Sharron Crowner provided the keynote address for the graduates and inspired them to be great in their new profession. Each graduate was individually presented with a framed certificate of completion, their school pin, and a New Testament Bible provided for all graduates by the Marion Auxiliary of the Gideons. Instructors Misty Owens and Tracy Oakley assisted in the ceremony.

The names of the graduating class of MCSPN for 2022 are: Jessica Adams, Jennifer Covington, Derrick Dawkins, Allison Felix, Cassandra Grant, Sandra Guillen, Kiana Hall, Sharonna Hickson, Kecia Lathon, Lindsie Outlaw, Courtney Singleton, LaShondel Spears, Portia Williams, Carrie Vest, Ni’Shequa Woodham.