MARION,S.C. — Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to multiple calls to an area of Pee Dee Bridge near the Florence County line along US 76 shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said passing vehicles said a naked male was running toward Marion on the bridge.
“Units quickly spotted the man in question,” he said. “Upon our deputy approaching the subject, the male jumped over the side and into a canal. The MCSO deputy was able to run around the concrete barrier and down the rocky embankment to catch up with the subject a short distance later. The male was apprehended with the help of one of our detectives.”
Marion County EMS transported the man to a regional hospital for treatment, he said. His condition is unknown.