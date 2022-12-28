 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marion County Sheriff’s Office searches for attempted robbery suspect

  • 0

MARION, S.C. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man wanted for attempted robbery.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace and the department released photos of a man captured on home surveillance footage at 6:50 p.m. Monday at Abram Loop off US 501 in Marion. The man is accused of attempting to rob an elderly woman as she entered her residence, forcing his way inside and pushing her down in the process, Wallace said. The man fled on foot.

Anyone with information regarding the crime or the identity of the man in the photo is asked to call 911 immediately or leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee 1-888-274-6372.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ASK PAT: Chocolate Pound Cake

ASK PAT: Chocolate Pound Cake

I had today’s recipe: Chocolate Pound Cake at a friend’s house a while ago and I know it is delicious. Serve it anytime this holiday season an…

Azalea Garden Club activities close-out year

Azalea Garden Club activities close-out year

MARION, S.C. – The Azalea Garden Club held its annual Arbor Day celebration along the Hike and Bike Trail on with special guests Brad Fowler along with the friends and family of Marie Huggins and Miriam Brown.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert