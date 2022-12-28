Marion County Sheriff’s Office searches for attempted robbery suspect

MARION, S.C. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man wanted for attempted robbery.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace and the department released photos of a man captured on home surveillance footage at 6:50 p.m. Monday at Abram Loop off US 501 in Marion. The man is accused of attempting to rob an elderly woman as she entered her residence, forcing his way inside and pushing her down in the process, Wallace said. The man fled on foot.