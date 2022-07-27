 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion County students gain work experience at MUSC Health Marion Medical Center

MARION, S.C. – Seven students from Mullins High School and Creek Bridge STEM Academy gained work experience during the summer break at MUSC Health Marion Medical Center. Staff members celebrated with the group for volunteering their time on the four-week Junior Summer Volunteer Program and presented awards.

Marion County School District Superintendent Kandace Bethea thanked the hospital for giving the students an opportunity and the parents for their commitment.

“This has been a tremendous partnership between the Marion County School District and MUSC Health,” Bethea said. “Providing this level of opportunity for kids to be exposed to the medical field just lays a great foundation for kids going to a four-year college or straight to the workforce. This experience is going to be beneficial to them regardless of their path.”

Bethea said she is excited to see the program grow and add more students.

Janae Gerald, Niemah McCants, Ashley Gibbs, Jalaysia Gurley, Tiaura Willis, Jayden Garrett and Kardiair Fryson took part in the program. Gurley was awarded for volunteering 88 hours while McCants and Gerald took home teen awards for their dedicated service.

MUSC Volunteer Service Manager Hiba Zebian said her role was responsible onboarding and getting the teens processed into the program and placed in different departments.

“I had them for a month,” Zebian said. “They were in placed in departments like emergency room, information desk, surgery department, nursing floors and we enjoyed having them. We wish them all the best and hope they come back again.”

Zebian said she wanted the students to come away from the experience learning new things.

“I want them to get exposed to the healthcare setting because this is very important. They also have some hours they can put on their resume for their future career as work experience when they graduate. This is something that can help them in the future and hopefully we get to see them here as coworkers at MUSC Health.”

