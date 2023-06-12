MARION, S.C. – A large crowd dressed in all white to worship got the opportunity to watch a few popular gospel artists take the stage at Marion High School. Bishop Michael Blue, ELPISynergy and WJAY Radio presented the G3 Gospel Explosion featuring gospel artists Kelontae Gavin, Rev. Maurice McZeke & MDX and Rev. Luther Barnes.

Blue invited the public to the free event he said brought great promise to the region. WJAY 98.3 FM and 1280 AM radio station is owned and operated by The Door of Hope Christian Church. The station earned the 2020 National Stellar Awards Gospel Music Radio Station of the Year award for the small market.

Summerville native Kelontae Gavin highlighted the show with hits “No Ordinary Worship” and “Higher.” He gained notoriety when a 2014 YouTube video of him singing the hymn, “I Won’t Complain,” to a cafeteria worker at Summerville High School generated more than one million YouTube views. He’s already earned Stellar Gospel Music Award nominations and reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot Gospel Songs chart along with No. 2 on the Top Gospel Albums chart.

“It was incredible,” Gavin said of his experience performing in Marion. “There is absolutely no church like Door of Hope.”

Gavin said he is on the road performing three to four times a week.

“I usually have time to rest but I love it,” he said. “It’s pretty cool to travel the country and sing about God.”

Gavin called it a blessing to have his career take-off as a teenager in 2016.

Door of Hope will host the Christian Covenant Fellowship of Ministries annual The King’s Summit June 21-24. The free event will be held at the Florence Civic Center.

For more information call 843-423-0340 or visit wjayradio.com.