MARION, S.C. –Marion High School celebrated graduation with 136 seniors Friday.

Valedictorian Kendall Alexis Elliott represented her class a scholar athlete heading to Francis Marion University in the fall.

“It takes a village and we’re fortunate to have this one,” Elliott said. “Now it is time to make a new start.”

Elliott told her classmates to make the most out of every opportunity presented.

Salutatorian Aashish Jayapauram thanked faculty and staff for pushing seniors to do their best.

Principal Rita Lewis Smith said senior have everything they need inside to succeed.

“I encourage you to stand fast and hold on to what you have been taught and what you have been told,” she said. “Remember the lessons, lectures and the advice you received from your teachers, administrators, parents and friends.”

Smith told senior to remember excellence is the expectation.