MARION, S.C. — Marion Lady Swamp Foxes are on a roll this postseason winning four straight games, including Friday’s lower state finals tournament bracket win at Chesterfield 4-2.

Hailie Lebiedz pitched a complete game with eight strike-outs to earn the victory. She also drove in a run with two hits on the night. Jashaya Page added two RBIs with a double while Maliyah Williams also drove-in a run off a double.

Marion closed out the district championship bracket with a 11-6 win at home over Andrew Jackson. The Lady Swamp Foxes took a commanding 7-2 until the Lady Vols rallied with four runs to pull within 7-6 heading in the fifth inning.

Eighth grader Kennedy Jenkins closed at pitcher for the final three innings striking out four batters while Sheteria Bethea led Marion at the plate going 4-for-4 with two doubles and RBI. Lebiedz drove-in a pair of runs while Anna Grace Page, Jenkins and Williams each added RBIs.

Marion (17-1) will travel to Cheraw on Monday with the winner hosting the Class 2A lower state finals series on Friday. The loser of Monday’s game will host the winner of Chesterfield versus Buford on Wednesday.