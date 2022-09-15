Marion man found guilty on federal charges of kidnapping, murder of 80-year old Nichols woman

FLORENCE, S.C. – Dominique Devonah Brand, 30, of Marion faces life imprisonment for the March 28, 2021 murder of 80-year former school teacher Mary Ann Elvington.
Brand was convicted on federal charges of kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death, and using or carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence in a manner constituting murder following a multi-day bench trial.
Evidence presented by the Government at trial established that on Sunday, March 28, 2021, Brand entered Mary Ann Elvington’s home in Nichols. While inside the house, he fired a 12-gauge shotgun into the hallway floor at close range. Mr. Brand’s DNA was later found on multiple items inside Elvington’s home, including the spent, 12-gauge shotgun shell he fired, a pizza slice he apparently ate from while there, a water bottle he drank from and a jewelry box he touched. Across the street from Elvington’s home, investigators found Brand’s blood and touch DNA inside a stolen church van that was stuck in the mud.
At about 6:11 p.m. that Sunday, Brand forced Elvington to drive him from her house to Lake Waccamaw, North Carolina and back into South Carolina. During this trip, Brand sat behind Elvington with the shotgun. Elvington’s cell site location information showed her car was initially headed back toward her home in Nichols but in Lake View, surveillance video from the Lake View Police Department captured Brand directing Elvington into the back seat of her car, moving a gun to the front seat, getting in the driver’s seat, and making a U-turn, heading away from Elvington’s home. The surveillance video showed Brand was alone with Elvington—carrying a gun—shortly before she was murdered. After leaving Lake View, Brand drove Elvington to a remote crossroads in Marion County and walked her behind the abandoned Zion Grocery store. He held the shotgun to the back of her head and pulled the trigger, executing her.
Officials said Brand then drove Elvington’s car to Marion, where he hid it behind an abandoned club. Investigators found Brand’s blood on a wooden block sitting in the driver’s seat and on a fuse puller on the ground outside the car. Elvington’s body was located the following evening. After learning he was a suspect, Brand turned himself in to authorities on March 31, 2021.
United States District Judge Sherri A. Lydon presided over the trial and will sentence Brand after receiving and reviewing a pre-sentence report that will be prepared by the United States Probation Office. Brand faces a penalty of life imprisonment on each count
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with significant assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Horry County Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion Police Department, Lake View Police Department, and Nichols Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Everett McMillian and Katie Stoughton prosecuted the case along with Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Hixson, who also serves as the Deputy Solicitor for the 15th Judicial Circuit.