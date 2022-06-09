Marion Police make arrest in connection to fatal shooting

MARION, S.C. – Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers announced an arrest in connection to a shooting Sunday that killed a 21-year-old man at an apartment complex on Bluff Road and wounded a two-year old girl.

Officers arrested Derwin Dewayne Ellison, Jr., 27, of Marion, on charges of murder, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, discharging firearms in the city, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Ellison is accused in the shooting death of 21-year old Javarious Scott. His bond is denied at this time for murder and will be set at a later date by a Circuit Court Judge, Flowers said. Bond was set at $12,000 for all other charges.

Flowers said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted in the apprehension of Ellison and the investigation is still ongoing.

The department encourages anyone with information to call 843-423-8616.