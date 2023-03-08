MARION, S.C. – Marion Police Chief Tony P. Flowers said officers arrested Talearia Shianne Robinson, 21, of Mullins Monday on charges of accessory after the fact to murder and accessory after the fact to attempted murder in connection to the shooting death of a man along the 800 Block of Bluff Street in Marion on March 3.

Flowers said officers found 34-year old James Edward Cross Jr. of Marion was shot and killed shortly after midnight and a second person was injured.

Robinson Mercer is in custody at the Marion County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

Flowers said Devante Marquise Legette is wanted on charges of murder in regards to Cross and the attempted murder of the other victim.

Legette is considered armed and dangerous, he said.

Flowers said anyone with information on Legette’s whereabouts can contact the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616 or submit a tip on the Marion Police Department app.