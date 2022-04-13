 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion veteran’s clean-up efforts recognized by Congressman Rice

MULLINS, S.C. -- Congressman Tom Rice (R-SC) made a stop in Mullins during his district work week, meeting with business groups and constituents across the Seventh Congressional District. He also met with a 73-year old United States Marine Corps veteran at Dry Dock Restaurant Tuesday, recognizing his clean-up efforts in Marion.

Steve Mayhew goes out several days out of the week picking up trash along roadsides. He spends a great deal of his time cleaning up on Laughlin Road and Marion Road.

“I’m there about everyday,” Mayhew said. “I hadn’t done it for the last six months as often as I would do it because my wife has been sick but she is home now.”

Mayhew said he started getting active after his medical operation in 2004. The Virginia native moved to his wife’s hometown Marion in 1998.

“They said get some exercise so I started walking and I figured I might as well do something while I’m walking,” he said. “I started picking up trash and graduating to this.”

Rice presented a personal letter to Mayhew thanking him for his community service.

“I’m always honored be with our veterans because they give so much to our country,” Rice said. “To see this gentleman out trying to make his community a better place just warms your heart.”

Rice said Mayhew has the American spirit.

“There is an election coming up and I wanted to come by and meet voters,” he said. “I thought I’d come here and shake some hands visit DMA Holdings in Mullins then go to Florence to the South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation Department. We got a busy day.”

Rice’s tour includes stops in Myrtle Beach and Georgetown.

