MARION, S.C. – Geraldine Gregg Small said she wanted to help a local organization when she decided to sell two mobile homes near the house she grew up in on Brunson Rd. in Marion.

Rogers said she is making the donation in honor of her late husband Benjamin Small Sr.

“Well first I looked online to see what organizations would be what I wanted and I wanted to help people locally,” she said.

Small’s nephew and Myrtle Beach realtor Damiene Rogers helped her contact Pick 42 Foundation.

“I wanted to do something in memory of my husband,” she said. “My husband was a ceramic tile contractor. He did work throughout Marion County and Horry County. He always had a heart to help people. He helped in his community in Burgess with a community center and would serve meals. He had a heart of gold.”

Small said she felt her donation would help his legacy live on and show the importance of caring for others.

Pick 42 Foundation Director Miko Pickett called it a blessing from the point she received a call from Smalls.

“When she said she was going to donate the two mobile homes to the foundation I had just came off a listening session with AARP talking to senior citizens about programs they wanted so we created a program called Boomers Active Meet-ups.”

Pickett said the program will include active meetings and classes offered to senior citizens ages 59 and up.

“That’s the one gap where we could be doing more,” she said. “Now that we have the program we need funding. Selling the mobile homes will help pay for the program.”

Pickett said the homes are already drawing interest and time is running out on having to move the homes on 1455 and 1469 Brunson Rd.

“It starts with a community conversation and then we have our initial budget already which will be $25,000 to get it started and funded for the first year,” Pickett said.

Pick 42 Foundation will include the program housed at their new central location on 158 S. Main St in Mullins. The site now houses a free store and open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Pickett said the Reimagine Garden Initiative partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture is on schedule.

“We already have one established garden on Broad Street and growing four more community gardens,” she said. “We do community garden food shares on Friday’s.” Plans include adding an edible forest on Front Street.

Mullins City Councilwoman and foundation president Terry Davis said the city is also a partner providing lots for the garden project.

“We’re always brainstorming and she thinks of all these ideas,” Davis said. “It will be five total community gardens. What I find most rewarding are the people reaching out to us to help contribute and the community is getting involved.”

Smalls said she is also honoring her brother the late Jerome “Ronnie” Gregg Sr., grandson the late Juwan Gregg.

For more information call 843-620-4000 or visit www.pick42foundation.