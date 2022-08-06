And Still We Rise Organization getting children ready for school

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville’s newest nonprofit organization, And Still We Rise, had its first Countdown to Kindergarten Celebration Friday. Its mission is to get children in 4k and 5k ready for their first experience of school.

Downtown Hartsville was full of bubbles and families preparing to send their children off to school for the first time.

The celebration included free entry to the EdVenture Children’s Museum, free food, a mobile arcade, bounce houses, vision screenings, hearing screening, dental check-ups, and free haircuts for children.

Jabari Clyburn, who created the event, said he felt compelled to create an organization to honor the legacy of his late great-grandfather.

“My great-grandfather was one of the first black business owners in Hartsville,” he said. “His entrepreneurship was established during a time when African American faced the daily humiliation of Jim Crow. The Hartsville community believed in my grandfather’s vision and supported him in the toughest of times and we wanted to give back to the community that believed in him.”

Clyburn said the event was made possible because of South Carolina First Steps. South Carolina First Steps is a state agency that works collaboratively to ensure that all children start school ready to reach their highest potential with engaged support from their parents, caregivers, and communities. He said he was confident that the event will continue next year.

“Our event was an extended reminder that parents are their child’s first and most important teacher,” Clyburn said. “When children are supported by familiar figures during their transitions from early childhood into kindergarten, they experience less stress and are more likely to thrive in their new learning environment.”

Clyburn said his desire for this nonprofit organization was to ultimately give back to Hartsville.

“And Still We Rise was established by my family who are deeply rooted in Hartsville,” he said. Our commitment to creating change and growth in our community is personal. Hartsville is a town that defines us more than anything else. We want to make sure that the shaping of Hartsville’s next generation is as pure and encouraging as my grandfather’s was.”

Clyburn said it was important to provide free haircuts and dental care because it gives children confidence and confidence is essential to success.

“Proper grooming and oral care sometimes feels like it’s awarded to everyone but that isn’t always the case,” he said. “Our celebration today made sure that opportunity was provided to some of our community’s most vulnerable children.”

Clyburn said his family has been and will always be a family of service.

“And Still We Rise harnesses my family’s collective appetite to serve our community,” he said. “We deeply believe that the intimacy of such a small village proves the large impact that service can have within a community. Hartsville is home and home will always taken care of.”