Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee to begin Summer Food Service Program in June

FLORENCE, S.C. – Time is fast approaching when students will be out of school for the summer. Many of them, who rely on school breakfast and lunch programs during the school year, might face food insecurities in the summer if it were not for the Summer Food Service Program offered by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge, according to the club.

The Boys & Girls of America website says one in six youths experienced food insecurity in 2021.

In 2000, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee began a partnership with the national Summer Food Service Program to provide snacks and lunches at sites throughout the area.

“We serve about 1,300 kids per day for a total of about 50,000 over the summer,” said Anja Benevento, director of philanthropy at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee. Benevento is spearheading the program for a second year.

The club has helped feed children in the Pee Dee for more than 20 years, Neal Zimmerman Jr. said. He is executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee,

Benevento said Pee Dee Food Service provides the meals, while she plans the menu so that it is both nutritional and appealing. During the summer meal planning, she said, nutritional guidelines are not as strict. Children are allowed to have hot dogs, pizza and hamburgers.

She said breakfast, lunch, and a p.m. snack are offered at most of the program's 13 locations.

“This program means the children are going to have that (food) stability and not have to worry about being hungry during the summer,” Benevento said.

She said the program provides food during the school year, too, at four of the six Boys & Girls Club sites it serves. That would be an afternoon snack/supper, she said.

Benevento said she is expecting the number of children participating this summer to reach pre-COVID numbers.

These meals are offered to children 18 and younger. Meals, dates and times vary from location to location.

There are eight sites in Florence: Antioch Fellowship Church, 1207 E. Howe Springs Road, June 6-July 29, serving breakfast from 7 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Florence Boys & Girls Club, 310 W. Roughfork St., June 2-July 22, closed July 1 and July 4, serving breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch 12 to 1 p.m.; Florence YMCA, 1700 Rutherford Drive, June 6-July 28, closed July 4, serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and snack from 3 to 3:30 p.m.; and Levy Park, 1405 E. Pine St., Maple Park, 915 Gregg Ave., Northwest Park, 801 Clement St., Barnes Street Activity Center, 513 Barnes St., and Dr. Iola Jones Park Community Center, 608 E. Maxwell St., June 6-July 15, closed June 19 and July 4, serving breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 12 to 1 p.m.;

In Hartsville: Hartsville Boys & Girls Club, 1103 S. Sixth St, May 27-July 22, closed July 1, July 4, serving breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 12 to 1 p.m. and Davis Youth & Family Development Center, 219 S. Sixth St., June 13-July 22, closed July 4, serving breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 1 to 2 p.m.

In Pamplico: Hannah-Pamplico Boys & Girls Club, 2121 S. Pamplico Highway, June 6-July 1, serving breakfast from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In Lake City: Lake City Boys & Girls Club, 131 Calhoun St., June 3-July 22, closed July 1, July 4, serving breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In Hemingway: Rick and Susan Goings Boys & Girls Club, 51 Lewis Road, May 31-Aug. 5, closed July 1 and July 4, serving breakfast from 10 to 11 a.m. and lunch from 1 to 2 p.m.

In Timmonsville: Timmonsville Boys & Girls Club, 304 Kemper St., June 7-July 1, serving snacks from 3 to 4 p.m.

The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee is “to inspire and enable all young people from throughout the Pee Dee area, especially those who need us most, to become productive, responsible, and caring citizens.”

