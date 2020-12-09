CHRISTINE FLOWERS: White Americans and the civil rights movement

Black Americans and their white allies have started to push back against the idea that white folks played a major role in the civil rights movement, and are reframing the struggle in terms that place Blacks at the center of events. And of course, there is nothing wrong with that given the towering figures who did populate the movement, people like Congressman John Lewis, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Justice Thurgood Marshall, Cecil B. Moore and Malcolm X.

But does that mean we ignore the allies, people like the two young Jewish boys who shared a grave with a Black coworker in Philadelphia, Miss.? Does that mean we ignore the martyrdom of Viola Liuzzo, who was murdered while driving some Black friends back home after attending a civil rights rally in Alabama? Does that mean we ignore the teachers and preachers who marched arm in arm with their Black sisters and brothers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, down the streets of Selma, into the jails of Birmingham and to the steps of the courthouses in Hattiesburg and Jackson?

When the movie “Mississippi Burning” came out almost 20 years ago, there were complaints that it glossed over the contributions of Black Americans in the struggle for civil rights. Fair enough. Tell that story.