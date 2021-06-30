Coker, MUSC announce partnership

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Coker University and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) College of Pharmacy announced a new accelerated pathway partnership to help students become pharmacists more quickly and at a reduced cost.

The program enables highly qualified Coker students to enter MUSC after their third year and complete their bachelor’s degree as part of their first year in pharmacy school.

Coker University President Natalie J. Harder and Philip D. Hall, dean and professor at the MUSC College of Pharmacy, signed the new memorandum of understanding at a ceremony on June 23 on the Coker campus.

The agreement stipulates that Coker will provide annually the name of one or more students nominated for application to the MUSC College of Pharmacy, which in turn will guarantee at least one admission slot for a qualified Coker applicant each year.

“We think this partnership will provide substantial advantages to students interested in pharmacy careers and, ultimately, improve the health and well-being of the citizens of South Carolina,” Hall said.

The Coker/MUSC accelerated pathway agreement offers benefits, such as: